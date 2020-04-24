Connect with us

MiG Arogan Shares DRAMAFLS-Directed “Diss Rap State” Cut

Haitian artist MiG Arogan and DRAMAFLS make for quite the duo. On their December release, “Diss Rap State,” the Brooklyn bred rapper is seen surrounded by foreign and beautiful women. It arrives a month after his “I Got Hoes” visual. Since “Diss Rap State” released, it gained a whopping 20K YouTube views.

DRAMAFLS is responsible for directing cuts by popular artists like Blondedy Ferdinand (“Ou Sou May”) and Atys Panch (“Lage Kem”). The videos collectively have amassed over a few million views, marking a record for the director.

Haiti is known for spawning several hitmakers like Wyclef Jean and Future. Looking to join that list is 25-year-old emcee MiG Aragon. Peep “Diss Rap State” below and let us know your thoughts.

